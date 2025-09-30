After bountiful monsoon, above-normal rain expected in India in October: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India is expected to receive 15 per cent more rainfall than normal in October, following bountiful rains during the four-month monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said maximum temperatures in October are likely to be above normal in most parts of east-northeast and northwest India.

"Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are expected in other regions of the country during the month," he added.

Mohapatra said most parts of the country are expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the post-monsoon season (October to December), except for some areas in northwest India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to below-normal.

The IMD forecast suggests that the Northeast Monsoon (October to December) rainfall over south peninsular India, comprising five meteorological subdivisions of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka, is most likely to be above normal [more than 112 per cent of the long period average (LPA)].

The LPA of rainfall over South Peninsular India during the October to December season, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is approximately 334.13 mm.

The country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in October (more than 115 per cent of the LPA of 75.4 mm), Mohapatra said.

He attributed this to the development of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, along with intra-seasonal variability and other large-scale atmospheric processes.

However, some areas in northwest India, along with isolated pockets in the southern peninsula and northeast India, may experience normal to below-normal rainfall in October.