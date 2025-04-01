After 'brainrot,' reels are now leading to eye disorders: Docs issue urgent warning

New Delhi, Apr 1(PTI) After concerns about the impact of short-form videos on mental health, doctors are now raising an alarm about a new, growing crisis - 'reel-induced eye damage.' Excessive screen time, particularly binge-watching reels on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, is leading to a spike in eye disorders across all age groups, especially among children and young adults.

This was shared by leading ophthalmologists during on-going Joint Meeting of the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology and All India Ophthalmological Society at the Yashobhoomi - India International Convention and Expo Centre on Tuesday.

Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) 2025 Congress president Dr Lalit Verma issued a strong warning against the 'silent epidemic of digital eye strain' caused by excessive screen exposure. "We are seeing a sharp increase in cases of dry eye syndrome, myopia progression, eye strain, and even early-onset squinting, especially in children who spend hours watching reels," he said.

"A student recently visited us complaining of persistent eye irritation and blurry vision. After examination, we found his eyes were not producing enough tears due to prolonged screen time at home watching reels. He was immediately put on eye drops and advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule -- taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away," the doctor said.

Dr Harbansh Lal , chairman, Organising Committee, and and president of All India Ophthalmological Society, explained the severity of the issue.

Dr Lal said short, engaging reels are designed to capture and hold attention for long periods.

"However, this constant screen fixation reduces blink rates by 50 per cent, leading to dry-eye syndrome and accommodation spasms (difficulty in shifting focus between near and distant objects). Experts warn that if this habit continues unchecked, it could result in long-term vision problems and even permanent eye strain," he said.

Dr Lal further added that children who are glued to reels for hours daily are at risk of developing early myopia, which is progressing faster than ever before.

Adults, too, are experiencing frequent headaches, migraine, and sleep disorders caused by blue light exposure.

As per recent studies, by 2050, more than 50 per cent of the world's population would be myopic, which is the most common cause of irreversible blindness.

Now with increased screen time, we are observing fluctuation of lens number till the age of 30, which was 21, a few decades back, Dr Lal stated.

Studies show that an increasing number of people, especially students and working professionals, are struggling with digital eye strain, squinting, and worsening eyesight due to prolonged exposure to high-speed, visually stimulating content. Doctors also note a troubling trend of social isolation, mental fatigue, and cognitive overload associated with constant reel consumption.

Dr Samar Basak, president of AIOS and a senior ophthalmologist, highlighted the social and psychological toll of excessive screen time.

"We are seeing a concerning pattern where people are so absorbed in reels that they neglect real-world interactions, leading to strained family relationships and a reduced focus on education and work." Dr Partha Biswas, senior ophthalmologist and incoming president of AIOS, said, "The combination of artificial lighting, rapid visual changes, and prolonged near-focus activity is overstimulating the eyes, leading to a phenomenon we call 'Reel Vision Syndrome.' It's time we take this seriously before it turns into a full-blown public health crisis." To combat the adverse effects of excessive reel-watching, ophthalmologists recommend following the 20-20-20 rule.

Increasing blink rate, making a conscious effort to blink more frequently while watching screens, reducing screen time and taking digital detoxes such as regular screen breaks can help reduce dependency and prevent long-term damage.

With eye disorders on the rise due to unregulated reel consumption, health experts urge parents, educators, and social media users to take immediate preventive measures. "Reels may be short, but their impact on eye health can last a lifetime," warned Dr Lal. PTI PLB MNK MNK