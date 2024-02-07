After building collapse, construction workers buried under rubble in Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Feb 7 (PTI) At least five labourers, all of them women, came under the rubble in the construction site they were working after an adjacent residential building collapsed on Wednesday and officials said they feared casualties.

While workers were engaged in construction related tasks including removal of sand for building a house at Lovedale near here, the nearby building collapsed and at least five labourers were buried in the debris.

Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted by public and Fire personnel rescued five of them, who were rushed to a hospital officials said adding they feared casualties. PTI COR VGN SS