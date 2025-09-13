After Churachandpur, PM interacts with violence-hit displaced people in Manipur''s Imphal

Imphal/Churachandpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a section of people displaced due to the Manipur ethnic violence in Imphal, officials said.

Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the historic Kangla Fort complex in Imphal and assured them of the Centre’s commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they said.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with IDPs at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, the officials said.

"A short while ago, I met the affected people at a relief camp. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," Modi said in Churachandpur.

The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.

While many of the displaced people have moved outside the state, the majority of them have been living in relief camps in poor living conditions with no privacy and no sources of income.

The government has been trying to uplift the lives of the IDPs in the state with skill development programmes, including candle and incense making, the officials said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. PTI CORR MNB BDC