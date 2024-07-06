After clash between two groups, police outpost ransacked in MP's Guna

Guna, Jul 6 (PTI) A mob stormed into a police outpost in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district and ransacked it, leading to injuries to four people, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night at Ukawad outpost in Hirapura village under Madhusudangarh police station limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha told PTI.

"Two groups had clashed over putting up a kiosk, after which four persons from one of the groups came to outpost to get an FIR registered. Meanwhile, some 40 persons from the other group came in and thrashed these four. They also ransacked the outpost," Sub Inspector Sanjeev Yadav said.

"Those who ransacked the outpost have been charged with attempt to murder, rioting and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are on to nab them," he added.

Yadav did not confirm if the attackers took away two persons whom the police had brought to the outpost in connection with the clash.

Assistant sub inspector Giriraj Jatav, who was deployed at the outpost, and Madhusudangrah police station SHO Suresh Kushwaha have been 'line attached' (police term for removal from field duty) by the SP, other officials said. PTI COR LAL BNM