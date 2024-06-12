After CM Shinde, ally NCP also admits role of low onion prices in poll debacle

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) After Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's acknowledgement, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Wednesday admitted that the overall agricultural crisis, especially low onion prices, had impacted the party's performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde talked about the challenges faced by the party in addressing farmers' unrest over low onion prices during the elections.

"We recognise that issues related to onion, cotton, and soybean coincided, impacting the party's showing. Furthermore, there was a noticeable distancing of minorities, backward classes, and tribals from us in the recent Lok Sabha polls," NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare told reporters.

In the latest electoral contest, the Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, vied for four seats but managed to secure only one.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, led by CM Shinde, triumphed in 7 out of the 15 constituencies it contested. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 9 of the 28 constituencies where it fielded candidates.

Tatkare stressed the differing voter preferences between Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Following the conclusion of the monsoon session of the legislature, party chief and State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to kick off a statewide tour to connect with voters, he said.

Tatkare will commence his statewide tour from the Ahmednagar district on June 19 and meet party leaders and workers.