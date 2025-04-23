After court directive, Delhi schools told to frame smartphone use policies for students

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all schools in the national capital to formulate clear policies on smartphone use by students during school hours.

According to the April 17 order, the directives came after a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court hearing a case involving the misuse of a smartphone by a student at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dwarka.

The order mentioned that the court while addressing the concerns raised in the case, stated that although guidelines to regulate the use of smartphones in schools had been issued by the CBSE and other authorities, they have not been fully effective.

The court had stressed that a complete ban on smartphones in schools is no longer practical, given how technology has become an essential part of education and communication, it stated.

Instead, the court recommended a balanced approach and stated that smartphones can help ensure student safety and allow necessary communication with parents but also highlighted the risks of distraction and increased screen time.

Therefore, the use of smartphones must be managed in a way that does not disrupt classroom learning or the overall school environment, the order further mentioned.

Following the court's observations, the DoE instructed all schools in Delhi to create and implement their own policies on smartphone usage.

"These policies are expected to be developed in consultation with parents, teachers and other stakeholders, taking into account the unique needs and circumstances of each school," the DoE order stated.

The aim is to ensure students' well-being, promote responsible digital behaviour, and keep up with the evolving role of technology in education, while also maintaining discipline and focus in schools, it added. PTI SHB NSD NSD