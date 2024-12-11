After CPI (M), CPI affiliated outfit holds protests meet on busy road in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) A day after the Kerala High Court criticised the ruling CPI (M) for holding a public meeting on a busy road here, an organisation affiliated to the CPI, the second largest coalition partner in the LDF, kicked up a row by organising a protest meet in front of the Secretariat complex here on Wednesday.

Joint Council, a service organisation of the CPI, held a protest by erecting a stage, partially blocking the statue road in front of the Secretariat in the morning.

A handful of its leaders could be seen sitting on the stage and several members of the outfit were found sitting on the chairs placed on the road.

Vehicle users had a tough time navigating the road which was too congested due to the stage.

When his reaction was sought, senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran who inaugurated the protest meeting, said steps would be taken not to organise such programmes causing inconvenience to the public.

"Agitations are inevitable. But, we will avoid organising protest meetings on roads and cause difficulties to people anymore" he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment Police here said that a case was registered against over 100 people in connection with the protest meeting.

Earlier in the day, the ruling CPI(M) admitted that the area conference held outside the Vanchiyoor court here by blocking the road was "avoidable".

CPI(M) MLA and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy termed it a "mistake" on the part of the Vanchiyoor area committee.

The party's reaction came after the Kerala HC said the conference was held in violation of judicial orders not to hold public meetings by blocking roads.

The High Court had also asked what action was taken in the matter and whether a case was initiated for holding the conference on December 5 by blocking the road in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex and nearby police station.

The High Court's order came on a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions to not hold meetings on public roads and road margins.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday claimed that it had registered a case on December 5 itself, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for blocking the road, unlawful assembly and violation of court orders, in connection with the public meeting. PTI LGK ROH