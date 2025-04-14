YSRCP moves SC challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act

New Delhi: The YSRCP-led by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Prior to the YSRCP, the Communist Party of India (CPI) also filed a plea challenging the legality of the new Waqf law through its general secretary D Raja.

In its plea filed through lawyer Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki, the YSRCP cited "serious constitutional violations" and "failure to address the concerns of the Muslim community".

The plea claimed the Act violates Articles 13, 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution -- provisions that guarantee fundamental rights, equality before law, freedom of religion, and the autonomy of religious denominations to manage their own affairs.

The inclusion of non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14 of the amended Waqf law is seen as interference in the internal functioning of Muslim institutions, the YSRCP said.

The provision undermines the religious character and administrative independence of the Waqf boards, it said.

The CPI, meanwhile, contended that despite opposition from the masses, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Centre without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (formed to review the Bill) and the other stakeholders.

The plea filed through advocate Ram Sankar in the top court said the Amendment Act, published on April 5 following the assent of the President, substantially curtails the autonomy of the Waqf Board and fundamentally transforms the framework of the Waqf Act, 1995.

"It vests unchecked authority in the Central government over the administration of the Waqf Board, thereby infringing upon the rights guaranteed under Articles 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution," the CPI said.

Earlier, several petitions were filed in the top court challenging the legislation on various grounds.

Recently, actor-politician and TVK president Vijay challenged the legislation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear on April 16 more than a dozen petitions, including one filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf law.

Besides the CJI, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice K V Viswanathan are part of the three-judge bench set up for hearing the petitions, according to the apex court website.

In addition to Owaisi's plea, the top court has listed for hearing petitions filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohd Shafi, Mohd Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Jha.

A few other petitions are yet to be listed before the bench by the apex court registry.