After CPI(M) expressing displeasure, Left MLA Anvar temporarily halts public statements

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) Left independent MLA P V Anvar announced a temporary halt to his public statements on Sunday, hours after Kerala's ruling CPI(M) expressed displeasure over his persistent allegations against the party and state government.

In a Facebook post, Anvar, who had criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's close confidants for two weeks, expressed full faith in CPI(M)'s assurance regarding his complaints. He hopes the party will take his concerns seriously and act against those he accused.

He said that the issues he raised include a senior police official's visit to RSS leaders, support for YouTube channels promoting communalism, disruption of Thrissur Pooram, gold smuggling, and several other serious concerns.

In his post addressing the CPI(M) state secretariat, LDF workers, and the general public, the Nilambur MLA said he approached these issues as a serious concern affecting the people and admitted to taking unconventional steps since no one else was addressing them.

"I realise this has hurt my dear party colleagues, and for that, I apologise. I had no other options left. I seek forgiveness from each of you," Anvar said.

He said some media outlets and those watching from the sidelines for his exit from the Left Front may have to be disappointed.

Stating that the CPI(M) is a party with a difference, Anvar said he firmly believes that his complaints will be addressed.

"Based on that confidence, as a humble Left Democratic Front activist, I am committed to wholeheartedly accepting and implementing the suggestions given by my party," the MLA said.

He added that he was "temporarily halting" his public statements on this matter, "effective immediately." "I have full faith in my party and am confident that justice will prevail. The party is above everything. Ordinary people are its foundation. Comrades, let's move forward," Anvar said, concluding his post.

Anvar decided to fall in line after the CPI(M) state secretariat on Sunday said that his continuous attacks on the party and the government had become weapons for its enemies, and urged him to refrain from such actions.

A day after Anvar refused to relent and intensified his attacks even following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to his allegations, the CPI(M) state secretariat said that it cannot agree with the stance taken by the Nilambur MLA.

The CPI(M) said that Anvar, who has been functioning as an independent MLA of the Left Democratic Front in the Assembly and in the Nilambur constituency, has submitted written allegations related to certain issues to the chief minister, with a copy also given to the party's state secretary.

The statement noted that the matters mentioned in the complaint are under investigation by the government and are also issues that the party needs to examine in its consideration.

"Amidst these facts, he has been continuously making allegations against the government and the party through the media. The party cannot agree with this stance of Anvar. The positions he has taken have become weapons for the party's enemies to attack both the government and the party," the CPI(M) stated.

The party urged Anvar, who is a member of the CPI(M) parliamentary party, to "reconsider such positions and withdraw from the approach of weakening it." During his press conferences, Anvar had levelled serious allegations against M R Ajithkumar, the ADGP of Law and Order, and Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi.

Vijayan had expressed his displeasure at Anvar for raising the allegations in public, stating that the Left-backed MLA should have approached the party or the chief minister before going to the media.