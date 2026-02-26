After Customs-forest dept operation, FIR against popular resort for keeping exotic animals

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a popular resort after a raid by a joint team of the Customs and forest department for allegedly keeping exotic animals without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.

The operation at the Ayush resort revealed the presence of four marmoset monkeys, six macaw parrots, and two cockatoos, the official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the exotic species were allegedly received as a gift from a Kerala-based individual identified as Evan Cyril, who is suspected to be involved in their illegal import, the official said.

"He allegedly brought the animals into the country without valid Customs documentation and without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the forest department," the official said.

The illegal import angle is being investigated by the Customs department, while further inquiry under the Wildlife Protection Act has been initiated by the forest department, he added.

Ayush Resort is known for its elaborate film sets and has been used as a shooting location for Bollywood films such as "3 Idiots" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", among others. It has also hosted shoots for music albums featuring artists like Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan, said a Customs department press release.