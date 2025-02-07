After day of disruptions, LS witnesses smooth conduct of Question Hour

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments over deportation of Indians from the US, the House on Friday saw smooth conduct of the Question Hour.

Members from the treasury and opposition asked questions with no slogan shouting.

On Thursday, the House proceedings were repeatedly adjourned as opposition members raised slogans over the treatment meted out to Indians deported from the United States for living there illegally.

Despite statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the latest deportation, the House did not function.