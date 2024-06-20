After days of heatwave, Delhi witnesses light rains, pleasant morning

New Delhi: After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, the national capital witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the weather department saying parts of the city received light rains.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of very light rain and gusty winds during the day. Duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning are also likely.

A weather update notified people about the likelihood of light to moderate intensity rains and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 km/ph over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in the pre-noon period on Thursday.

The department also predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm or dust storm on Friday and Saturday.

Humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 67 per cent. The minimum temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

Swathes of northern India, including the national capital, have been in the grip of a punishingly long heat wave, increasing heat stroke casualties and prompting the Centre to issue advisory to hospitals to set up special units to cater to such patients.

During the past three days, the bodies of 50 people evidently belonging to the underprivileged backgrounds were recovered around Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital at 9 am was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 214, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".