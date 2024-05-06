After days of heatwave, rains likely in Jharkhand from Tuesday

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) Jharkhand, which has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions, is likely to get rain for three days starting on Tuesday, the Met Department said.

On Monday, most parts of the state remained above 40 degrees Celsius with Seraikela registering a maximum of 44.3, it said.

State capital Ranchi and the industrial town of Jamshedpur sizzled at 41 degrees Celsius, while Daltonganj was at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

"Most parts of the state will get respite from the scorching heat because of light to moderate rains till May 9, which will bring down the mercury by four-six notches," said Upendra Srivastava, a weather scientist at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

An 'Orange' alert for hailstorms was issued for West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Dumka and Deoghar.

Srivastava said there are three prevailing weather systems that would help bring rainfall to the state.

"A cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Bihar and the surrounding area, while another over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood. A trough also runs from south Jharkhand to Madhya Pradesh," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM