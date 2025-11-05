After death of 4 Manipur militants in encounter, arms recovered; tribal group calls for shutdown

Imphal/Churachandpur, Nov 5 (PTI) In a follow-up action after the death of four militants in an encounter with security personnel in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the Army recovered arms and ammunition and destroyed a camp of a banned outfit in the locality, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) announced a total shutdown in Churachandpur town as a mark of “respect and mourning” from 12 noon on Thursday till the burial of the four is completed.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district on Tuesday, and the four militants were killed.

The operation by the Spear Corps personnel led to the "recovery of four weapons, including one AK-56, one MA4 MK II rifle, ammunition, and warlike stores," the statement said.

A UKNA camp was also destroyed, with additional arms and equipment recovered, it said.

The proscribed UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and dozens of Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

Earlier, a defence statement said that the operation against the outfit followed "recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region".

The neutralisation of the terrorists highlights the "Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur, it said.

Meanwhile, the ITLF called for a shutdown in Churachandpur town, also known as Lamka, on Thursday “as a mark of solidarity, remembrance, and deep respect for our (four) brothers”.

“All shops, educational institutions, and offices within Lamka town shall remain closed from 12 PM onwards until the burial ceremony is completed at the KKL Cemetery,” the organization said in a statement.

Vehicular movement will not be restricted during the shutdown, it said.

In another statement, the ITLF claimed that the four were killed while they were asleep.

Asserting that the UKNA is not a terrorist organisation, the tribal group claimed that it has been part of the people’s struggle for self-governance within the framework of India. PTI COR BDC NN