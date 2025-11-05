After death of 4 militants in encounter, arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 5 (PTI) In a follow-up action after the death of four militants in an encounter with security personnel in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the Army recovered arms and ammunition and destroyed a camp of a banned outfit in the locality, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district on Tuesday, and the four militants were killed.

The operation by the Spear Corps personnel led to the "recovery of four weapons, including one AK-56, one MA4 MK II rifle, ammunition, and warlike stores," the statement said.

A UKNA camp was also destroyed, with additional arms and equipment recovered, it said.

The proscribed UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the Manipur government and dozens of Kuki and Zomi militants.

Earlier, a defence statement said that the operation against the outfit followed "recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region".

The neutralisation of the terrorists highlights the "Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur, it said.

Meanwhile, Kuki civil society organisations condemned the killing of four militants in the gunfight and called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur district to "mourn the deaths" on the day of the funeral of the militants, which is yet to be decided. PTI CORR BDC