After decisive poll verdict, Centre should let J-K govt function without interference: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the Centre should take a lesson from the decisive verdict of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and "not meddle" in the affairs of the upcoming National Conference-Congress government.

She congratulated the National Conference (NC) leadership on its victory and said her party would play the role of a constructive opposition.

"I congratulate the NC leadership for its spectacular win. I also want to congratulate the people of J-K for voting for a stable government and not a hung assembly because they faced several problems, especially after August 5, 2019. A stable and strong government is very important for the resolution of those problems," Mehbooba told reporters here.

"It seemed that if there was not a clear mandate, then there would be some misadventure," she said.

She also welcomed the NC's announcement that its vice president Omar Abdullah, who contested from Budgam and Ganderbal seats and won both, would be the chief minister.

The PDP chief said the Centre should take a lesson from the verdict and "not meddle" in the government's affairs.

"If they do that, it will be disastrous and worse than what has happened to them now," she said.

"A message has gone out that the people of J-K are wise and clever and that they do not want any horse-trading by the Centre here," she added.

Mehbooba said the people thought the NC-Congress alliance would provide a stable government, "fight the BJP and keep it away".

"I think that is the biggest reason (for the victory of the NC-Congress alliance)," she said.

The PDP chief also expressed her gratitude to her party leaders and cadre who worked for it "even in such a difficult situation" and appealed to them to not lose heart.

"We will play the role of a constructive opposition. The issues of the people do not end with an election," she said.

Asked about the PDP's dismal performance in the polls, the former chief minister said her party might be down but was not out.

"These things happen. What can you do about it? This is the people's choice and you should accept that choice. This is democracy," she said.

The PDP won only three seats in the assembly polls, down from 28 in 2014.

"We are not at a low. We are in the fight everywhere. Who is fighting the NC? Who gave a challenge to the CM face in Ganderbal and Budgam? It is the PDP. We are a force to reckon with. We may be down, but we are not out," Mehbooba said.

"This is not a crisis for the PDP. The PDP has an agenda and a vision which perhaps no other party has," she added.

Asked about the nomination of five MLAs by the lieutenant governor (LG) to the assembly, Mehbooba said it was immoral and unconstitutional.

"Very wrong on their part. The people of J-K have voted clearly, but if there was a fractured mandate, then it would have caused problems. The LG should not do so. This is immoral and unconstitutional," she said.

According to reports, the LG will nominate five members to the assembly based on the Union home ministry's advice.

Responding to a question on whether it was too early for her daughter Iltija Mufti's entry into electoral politics, Mehbooba said Iltija was a better fighter than her.

"She came forward during a difficult phase. She regenerated (reinvigorated) the party and gave it courage. That is how it should be," she said.

Iltija lost her maiden assembly poll from Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat on Sunday. She was defeated by National Conference candidate Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri by a margin of 9,770 votes.