After Delhi rout, Kejriwal likely to turn to Punjab politics

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who first ran government from jail and later said he did not come to politics for power after losing Delhi to BJP on Saturday, is likely to turn to Punjab politics.

As things stand today, Kejriwal is unlikely to survive without power owing to cases of corruption against him.

Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting comes in the wake of AAP's rout in the Delhi Assembly elections and growing speculation about internal dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang downplayed the reports of dissent, and termed Tuesday's meeting a "routine strategy session".

"A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all units are taken to shape its future strategies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MLAs will meet Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the way forward," he said.

According to party sources, the discussions will focus on analysing the Delhi election results and strategising for the Punjab polls scheduled in 2027.

AAP, which had been in power in Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 polls, securing only 22 seats in the 70-member House.

The BJP with 48 seats ended AAP's rule in the capital, raising concerns about the party's electoral prospects elsewhere.

Tuesday's meeting has gained significance amid reports of dissatisfaction within the AAP's Punjab unit. Speculation are rife that some MLAs are unhappy with the party's leadership and could be considering other options.

AAP secured a landslide victory in Punjab in 2022, winning 92 of the 117 seats. However, recent developments have led to questions about internal cohesion, with some suggesting that the party's leadership in Delhi continues to exert significant influence over Punjab's governance.

There are also speculation that Kejriwal could consider a more direct role in Punjab politics now.

With Ludhiana's assembly seat currently vacant, political observers are also discussing the possibility of Kejriwal contesting from there and becoming a part of the Punjab government.

The AAP chief lost the assembly elections to Parvesh Verma of the BJP from New Delhi.

The defeat in Delhi has come as a blow for the AAP with some opposition leaders predicting a similar "downfall" for the party in Punjab, where just three of its 13 nominees won the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Punjab being the only state where the AAP is in power now, the outcome of Tuesday's meeting could be crucial for the party's future direction and stability.