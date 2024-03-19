After EC order, Maharashtra govt transfers 2 Mumbai additional municipal commissioners

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) After Election Commission's directives, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred Mumbai's additional municipal commissioners Ashwini Bhide and P Velarasu.

The move came a day after the EC asked the state chief secretary to immediately transfer Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, all municipal commissioners, additional/deputy municipal commissioners who have served more than three years in their present assignment and posted in their home district. The poll panel had sought a compliance report by 5 pm on March 19.

According to an order signed by Maharashtra additional chief secretary (services) Nitin Gadre, Bhide, additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been appointed managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL).

There was no mention in the order about Chahal or the new posting of Velarasu, a senior IAS officer.

IAS officer Amit Saini, who has served in the GST department, and Thane civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar have been appointed additional municipal commissioners in place of Bhide and Velarasu, the order said.

Bhide has already served as MD of MMRCL and during her previous stint she was embroiled in a controversy over cutting of trees in Aarey Colony, a green patch in suburban Mumbai, for the construction of a carshed for Metro-3 line.

Days after announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the poll panel ordered the removal of Chahal and some additional/deputy municipal commissioners. Chahal is also serving as the BMC administrator after the term of elected corporators ended in March 2022.

The EC conveyed its displeasure to the state chief secretary after the Maharashtra government did not immediately comply with its directions.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in five phases in April-May. PTI ND VT RSY