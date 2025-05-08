Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh stadium receives bomb threat ahead of IPL fixture

Jaipur: After Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur on Thursday received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the security agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Rajasthan Sports Council president Neeraj K Pawan said they received an e-mail on Thursday morning, threatening to blast the Sawai Man Singh stadium, days before hosts Rajasthan Royals' final IPL fixture against Punjab Kings scheduled here for May 16.

"We will do bomb blast in your stadium for the success of Operation Sindoor. Save everyone if you can," the e-mail read.

The stadium was immediately evacuated and teams comprising police, Quick Response Team, and a bomb disposal squad reached the venue to secure the ground.

The area and the buildings surrounding the stadium were combed but nothing suspicious was found, Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

The cyber wing of the police is trying to trace the sender of the e-mail, he said.

A similar bomb threat e-mail was sent to the official account of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), causing a major security scare during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The threat mails were received after Indian armed forces under 'Operation Sindoor' carried out missile strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.