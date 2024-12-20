Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide a list of "urban Naxal" organisations that took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.
His demand came a day after Fadnavis told the assembly that 40 of the 180 outfits that took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were named as frontal organisations when the Congress-(undivided) NCP ruled Maharashtra and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power at the Centre.
These organisations campaigned for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the Congress is a part, in the recent state assembly polls, the CM had further said.
Patole, in his letter to Fadnavis, said there are several social organisations in Maharashtra that are working for the welfare of the poor and common citizens, adding that these organisations as well as intellectual senior citizens took part in Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect and safeguard democracy.
"It is wrong to label them as urban Naxals. You said these organisations directly or indirectly work for Naxals. I request you to provide me the list of such organisations and those heading them," Patole said in his letter to Fadnavis. PTI MR BNM
After Fadnavis' 'urban Naxals in Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra' comment, Patole seeks list from him
