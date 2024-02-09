After failed march to Delhi, Noida farmers back to sit-in protest

Noida, Feb 9 (PTI) A day after an unsuccessful bid to march to the Parliament, protesting farmers were Friday back outside offices of local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida for a sit-in.

The protestors, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), said they will continue the protest as before and once again attempt to march to Delhi after the Budget Session of Parliament is over.

On Thursday, thousands of villagers, including women and the elderly, joined the march to press for their demands for hiked compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by local development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida in the past.

The protest march also badly impacted traffic in parts of Delhi-NCR.

The day-long protest was followed by a meeting between a delegation of the protestors and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. The meeting, however, yielded no result.

"The farmers went for the meeting which continued for two hours. However, only police officers and the district magistrate were present there. No officials of the UP government or the local authorities were there for the meeting, so nothing substantial came out of it," a BKP member told PTI.

A senior police officer, privy to the closed-door meeting, told PTI that the delegation of protestors was told to come back with a "proposal" of what they want now and accordingly the next step would be decided.

The BKP member, led by Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa', said all issues are known to the UP government.

"We were told during the meeting that a high-level meeting can be possible only after the Parliament and UP Vidhan Sabha, both currently in session, are over, which is likely by February 11. After that either we'll have a meeting or we'll again try to march to Parliament," he added.

Farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, with demands for greater compensation and developed plots against their lands acquired in the past by the local development authorities, which function under the UP government. PTI KIS NB NB