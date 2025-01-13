After fight with wife, Kota man stops car and jumps into canal, body recovered 2 km away

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan13 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped into a canal here in Rajasthan's Kota following a fight with his wife and his body was recovered 2 km away after 10 hours, police said on Monday.

The man, who was driving back from his in-laws' house in Sakatpura on Sunday, stopped on the way, with his wife and children in the car, and jumped into Left Main Canal, they said.

The body of Raghunandan alias Nikki (28), a resident of Chechat town in Kota district, was recovered Monday morning and was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

According to police, after Raghunandan jumped, his wife Pinkki called the police immediately. Police rushed to the spot but the rescue operation could not be initiated as it was nighttime, Kunhadi Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

The rescue operation was launched on Monday morning and the body was recovered around 2 km away from the spot, he said.

Police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem and lodged a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for investigation, the CI said.

Raghunandan, who played dholak for bhajan performing groups, had earlier on Sunday posted on a social media platform regarding a family dispute but later deleted the post.

Pinkki worked as a dancer for the groups, Raghunandan's father said. She had three children from her first marriage who were staying with the couple, he said. PTI COR SKY SKY