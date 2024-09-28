After firing at car showroom for extortion, gangsters target hotel, sweets shop in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Hours after firing at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the national capital, two more incidents of firing have been reported, police said on Saturday.

While some unidentified shooters targeted a hotel at south Delhi's Mahilpalpur area early Saturday, some assailants opened fire at a sweets shop in Sultanpur Mor in Nangloi later.

No one was injured in the three firing incidents.

According to a police officer, around 9.30 am on Saturday, two men with their faces covered came on a bike and opened three to four rounds of fire at 'Roshan Halwai'.

No one was injured in the incident but there were some shattered glasses in the shop, the officer said .

Police suspect the shooting was related to protection money of some gangsters.

After the firing at the sweets shop, a note with "Deepak Boxer Bhai, Ankesh Lakra Bhai and Vishal Bhai" --the names of gangsters -- written on it, police said.

CCTV footage has been collected and a probe was underway, they said.

Earlier around 2.30 am, two men came on a motorcycle and fired around five to six bullets at the main entrance gate of Impress Hotel in south Delhi.

No one was injured in the incident but some glasses were damaged, police said.

Hotel staff and some guests were present in their rooms when the incident took place. Police has initiated a probe into the case.

The hotel's receptionist, Khalida told PTI Video that she was not present during the firing as her shift started in the morning.

She added, "They did not target anyone but they opened fire at the gate. Five to six rounds were fired they and fled," Khalida said.

On Friday night, three men opened fire at a second hand luxury car show room in Naraina in West Delhi. In this case also, no one was injured but the attackers targeted the cars in the showroom.

Sources said it was an extortion bid by the Himanshu Bhau gang and a slip reading "Himanshu bhau since 2020" was recovered from the spot.

The gangster has demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner of the car showroom as protection money, they said.

According to police, the assailants fired more than two dozen bullets inside and outside the showroom.

In a purported CCTV footage of the incident which was surfaced on social media on Saturday, three men are seen firing at the cars in the showroom.

In the video, a shooter is also seen pointing his gun at a customer and employee sitting inside the showroom. PTI ALK SKY SKY