Anti-terrorist operation continues near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday extended the cordon and search operation to new areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to flush out terrorists who opened fire on an Army vehicle the previous day, officials said.

A fresh operation was also launched in Dayalachak near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district after security forces intercepted a suspicious frequency wireless set, the officials said.

An Army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists hiding in a forest area near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector on Wednesday, prompting a massive search operation by the Army and police.

The search operation continues in Phal and was extended to new areas this morning to flush out the hiding terrorists, the officials said, adding there was no contact with the terrorists so far.

They said the security forces are using latest technology, drones and sniffer dogs to hunt down the terrorists in the dense forests.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, “Terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy in Sunderbani, Akhnoor, yesterday (Wednesday). The firing was ineffective and our own troops responded swiftly.

“Some social media handles are falsely claiming casualties to own troops. This is false and deliberate disinformation. Search operations are presently underway to neutralise the perpetrators,” it posted.

An anti-terrorist operation was also launched in Gurah Baldara and adjoining villages in Dayalachak in the Hiranagar sector after a suspicious frequency wireless set was intercepted by security forces.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shobhit Saksena and senior officers of the Army and Border Security Force held a joint meeting at police station Hiranagar after the wireless interception.

A search operation is underway, while special checking parties have been established on various routes, officials said.