After getting civic notice for demolition of 'kirana' shop, Gujarat woman tries to end life

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman received burn injuries after she set her ablaze in Jashodanagar area to protest against a demolition notice against her kirana shop by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police said.

In a video that went viral on social media, Narmada Kumavat can be seen setting herself ablaze after pouring kerosene on herself following an argument with AMC staff outside her kirana shop. She was saved as her husband Ramesh and others quickly doused the fire by pouring water on her.

Ramesh and three others also sustained burn injuries and all have been admitted to LG hospital in Maninagar, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, PD Jadeja.

"The woman along with her husband and three others are currently out of danger. She set herself ablaze out of anger because her kirana shop was demolished in the past and again a notice has been served because of illegal construction. Vatva GIDC police have launched a probe," Jadeja said.

Following the incident, local shopkeepers organised a foot march in the area alleging harassment by civic authorities. PTI PJT PD BNM