After Goa fire tragedy, MCD launches citywide crackdown; unlicensed establishments to be shut down

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) All Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zonal officers have been asked to prepare a detailed list of hotels, restaurants and bars operating without valid licences, with a warning that such establishments will face immediate shutdown and penalties once the five-day report is submitted.

After the final report is received, strict action will follow. "We may impose heavy penalties or order an immediate shutdown," Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma told PTI.

A zonal official from MCD's 12 zones informed PTI that they are working to prepare the list promptly to identify outlets that are operating without licenses or violating safety regulations.

On Tuesday, Sharma directed each zone to gather ward-wise data detailing the license status of each establishment, permissions regarding seating capacity, and compliance with mandatory fire safety requirements.

This directive follows a tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo nightclub in Goa on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including four tourists from Delhi.

Sharma emphasised that strict action would be taken against any establishment without a valid license or those that violate fire safety norms. She also stressed that any negligence on the part of officials or operators would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, AAP's Leader of Opposition, Ankush Narang, urged the civic body to conduct an immediate audit of all fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across the city, warning that the recent tragedy in Goa should serve as a wake-up call for Delhi.

In a letter to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Narang called for the sealing or penalising of all establishments operating without the necessary clearances and requested a compliance report within 15 days. He also suggested forming a joint MCD–Delhi Fire Service task force.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed that establishments lacking fire safety equipment or violating standards must face appropriate actions.

During a review meeting with the Fire Department at the Delhi Secretariat, according to an official statement, Gupta emphasised the importance of regular inspections of safety standards in large events, hotels, restaurants, and clubs to prevent such accidents.

Stressing that fire safety is not solely the responsibility of the department, the chief minister said establishment owners also have a collective responsibility to ensure that all fire safety measures are in place on their premises. She added that there must be no ambiguity or unnecessary delays in the process of issuing NOCs.

The licensing system must be simple and time-bound so that business owners are not compelled to make repeated visits to government offices, the statement added.