After Goa speaker Tawadkar speaks about facing humiliation, AAP offers support if he resigns

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa on Wednesday offered support to assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar if he resigns from the post and the BJP, days after the latter spoke about facing humiliation at the hands of some state ministers.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Goa AAP general secretary Francis Coelho said he personally wants Tawadkar to join his party after resigning from the BJP.

The speaker, however, rejected the AAP offer and said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP have promised to look into his grievances.

Last week, Tawadkar addressed a press conference and claimed he was not getting the respect that he deserves as the assembly speaker. He had also claimed some BJP ministers were humiliating him with their statements at public platforms.

Advertisment

At his press conference, Goa AAP general secretary Coelho hailed Tawadkar.

"Tawadkar has shown guts to speak against his own government. He has exposed the government. We appeal to him to resign as the Speaker and also as MLA and contest by-election," he said.

Coelho said his party was ready to support Tawadkar if he decides to contest bypoll and enter the house again.

Advertisment

Tawadkar is the BJP MLA from Canacona in South Goa.

Coelho alleged the BJP dispensation in Goa has been "selling" government jobs, which became clear when a "cash-for-jobs" scam came to light in the state.

The opposition party leader claimed close aides of ministers were involved in this scam, but police investigating alleged irregularities in government jobs were busy giving a clean chit to politicians.

Advertisment

Police have arrested some individuals for allegedly cheating people with promises of government jobs. The scam was exposed following a series of cases registered at police stations in Goa.

When contacted after the AAP's press meet, Tawadkar said the issue of his anger against some cabinet ministers has been discussed with CM Sawant.

"The chief minister and the party will hold a meeting to discuss the grievances raised by me," he added and rejected the AAP's offer of support. PTI RPS RSY