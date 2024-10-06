After Gujarat ATS and NCB bust massive drug factory in MP, Cong slams Yadav govt

Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday slammed the Mohan Yadav government after a joint operation of the Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau seized mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory on the outskirts of Bhopal and arrested two persons.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, in a statement, said a drug factory operating in the capital under the nose of the BJP government was "unfortunate and shameful", adding that the entire state and youth were in the grip of drugs.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat officials had said 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, were seized in the raid at the factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal on Saturday.

This is the largest illegal factory ever busted by the Gujarat ATS. The unit had the capacity to manufacture 25 kg of MD drug per day, the ATS said in a statement.

"The situation in Madhya Pradesh is worse than Punjab. Women have to travel 10 kilometres to get water while drugs like MD and alcohol are available for everyone. What kind of a government is this under which distribution of drugs has become so organised but water is not available," questioned Patwari.

He alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government, police and intelligence department were caught napping in this incident.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Yash Bharatiya said the Yadav government has been in power for the past 10 months but the state's police had no clue about this factory.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi thanked Madhya Pradesh police and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the operation's success.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said, "During the joint operation conducted by Gujarat ATS and NCB Delhi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Police provided commendable help. I heartily congratulate Madhya Pradesh Police for their invaluable contribution in the success of the operation." MP police is continuously helping Gujarat ATS in the probe in this case, he said.

Thanking Yadav, the Gujarat minister said the fight against narcotics can be won only with such coordinated efforts of various states and central agencies. PTI ADU BNM