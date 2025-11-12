After HC order on illegal colonies in Jaipur, residents, developers seek JDA action

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Days after the Rajasthan High Court directed authorities to remove unauthorised constructions from the government land in Jaipur, residents and developers have sought strict action against encroachments in the state capital.

The high court, while hearing a PIL concerning 87 illegal colonies in Sanganer area, on Monday directed the Rajasthan Housing Board and Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to remove unauthorised constructions and submit a compliance report within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for December 9.

Residents and realtors claimed that large chunks of land in Sanganer tehsil, earmarked for planned urban development, have been illegally occupied for showrooms, boutiques and eateries operating without the JDA's permission.

"Encroachments on government land not only obstruct planned growth but also endanger public safety. Despite repeated representations, no concrete action has been taken," said Dhirendra Singh, director of Pinkcity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which has written to the JDA for intervention.

In its letter to the authorities, the company said that it has exclusive development rights on Khasra Nos. 140 to 178 of Chimanpura of Sanganer following a surrender deed under Rajasthan Land Revenue Act and sought urgent action citing Supreme Court directives.

It highlighted rampant unauthorised establishments including furniture shops, boutiques, eateries, salons and garment outlets flourishing on the land, all allegedly without the requisite permissions from JDA.

Quoting a Supreme Court's judgment passed last month, the complaint underscores that regularisation must only occur under rare circumstances and calls for "iron-handed" curtailment of violations, while demanding immediate sealing and demolition of illegal units and restoration of public infrastructure.

Dhanna Lal, a resident, said the unchecked expansion has narrowed roads in the area. "Illegal constructions have led to haphazard development. Authorities should take action against these encroachments." A local businessman, Hanuman Chaudhary, said, "Even legitimate property owners are suffering because illegal builders operate openly. The authorities must draw a line before the area becomes unmanageable." When contacted, JDA Secretary Nishant Jain said, "I am on election duty. I will look into the matter." PTI AG KVK KVK