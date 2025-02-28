After HC quashes appointments, Nagaland Police job seekers hold protest

Kohima, Feb 28 (PTI) Job aspirants, whose appointments as Nagaland Police constables were quashed by the high court in September last year, on Friday staged a protest here, demanding justice.

The Gauhati High Court quashed the appointments of 935 police constables, made by the Nagaland government between January 2018 and October 2019 without any recruitment advertisement.

The court order came after a petition was filed by unemployed Naga youth in 2022.

The protesters assembled outside the police headquarters here, claiming that they had been made victims of the corrupt system.

They held placards with messages like 'we want justice' and 'we are indigenous Nagas' written on them.

Sources revealed that the agitators submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police Rupin Sharma.

The court asked the government to make arrangements for fresh recruitments by the issuance of proper advertisements in the well-circulated newspapers of the state and in accordance with the law.

The court also said that the process of selection should be completed at the earliest, preferably within six months from the date of the judgement.

Sources also said that the DGP along with senior police officers held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home Y Patton on the matter. PTI NBS BDC