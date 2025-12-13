After his release, gangster-turned-politician Sekhon calls it victory of democracy

Patiala, Dec 13 (PTI) Gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon on Saturday said his release was not a personal relief but a "victory of democracy", made possible due to the timely intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sekhon was released from Nabha jail here after the high court on Friday issued directions for his release upon furnishing bail bonds.

The directions came after Sekhon's mother moved the HC with a habeas corpus plea for his release, alleging he has been confined and kept in illegal custody by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur.

Sekhon was taken into custody late Thursday night with the Ferozepur police calling it a "preventive measure".

Speaking to the media after his release, Sekhon said the HC objectively examined the facts of the case and exposed the alleged misuse of power, leading to his release.

Sekhon first expressed gratitude to Guru Sahib, saying that truth prevailed due to divine blessings.

He also thanked the Akali Dal leadership for standing firmly by him during what he described as a politically motivated case, and acknowledged the efforts of his legal team for strongly presenting his case before the court.

He further expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of his rural constituency and supporters across Punjab, saying their prayers and support played a decisive role.

Sekhon alleged that his arrest was the result of fear within the ruling dispensation ahead of elections and also accused an AAP MLA of misleading the government out of political insecurity, claiming the ruling party was apprehensive of defeat in the constituency.

He pointed out that the case was such that bail could have been granted at the police station itself within minutes, yet he was deliberately detained and sent to jail.

"This detention would not have continued had the High Court not intervened," he said, adding that the judiciary had clearly understood the facts and acted impartially.

The zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab are scheduled for December 14. The counting of votes will be taken up three days after the polls.

Two of Sekhon's family members are contesting the polls as Independent candidates from Ferozeshah and Bazidpur zones. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has extended its support to these candidates.