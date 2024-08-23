After 'huglomacy' has played out, PM can spare a thought for Manipur: Cong jabs Modi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hug with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying now that the PM's "huglomacy" has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur.

Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev with a warm hug that came barely six weeks after the prime minister had similarly hugged the leader of Ukraine's arch-enemy, President Vladimir Putin.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Now that the non-biological PM's huglomacy has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur, which has been awaiting his visit for over 15 months now." The Congress has been accusing Prime Minister Modi of ignoring the plight of the people of violence-hit Manipur and asking why he is not visiting the northeastern state.

Manipur plunged into violence with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then, some 200 people have been killed while thousands have been displaced following large-scale arson that gutted homes and government buildings.