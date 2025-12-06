After IndiGo meltdown, Centre reins in airfares with cap on routes facing steep spikes

New Delhi: The Centre has stepped in to curb steep air fare spikes triggered by IndiGo’s ongoing disruption, imposing temporary fare caps on all affected routes and warning airlines against “opportunistic” pricing.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), several routes across the country saw sudden and sharp increases in ticket prices after IndiGo cancelled or delayed a large number of flights because of operational issues.

With capacity squeezed and demand rising, some carriers allegedly raised fares aggressively, drawing widespread anger from passengers.

In response, the ministry has directed all airlines to follow a fixed maximum fare on the impacted routes so that “no carrier can indulge in any kind of arbitrariness or opportunistic behaviour”.

Operators have been told that under no circumstances will they be allowed to charge beyond the notified ceiling until the situation normalises.

MoCA has issued formal instructions to every airline, making it clear that the fare cap is mandatory and will remain in force till flight operations are fully stabilised. The order leaves no room for exemptions, and warns that the rules must be followed “strictly” on each affected sector.

The ministry said the primary objective is to maintain price discipline in the market, prevent the exploitation of stranded or distressed travellers and provide relief to citizens who cannot postpone their journeys.

It specifically flagged senior citizens, students and medical patients as groups that should not be pushed into additional financial stress because of sudden crises in airline operations.

Civil aviation authorities are tracking ticket prices through real-time data and are in constant touch with airlines and online travel platforms to detect any irregularities quickly. MoCA has cautioned that any deviation from the prescribed norms will invite immediate corrective action.

The government’s move comes at a time when hundreds of flights across India have been cancelled or delayed over the past few days, especially on routes where IndiGo has a strong presence.

With fewer seats in the market, last-minute fares climbed sharply, prompting calls for intervention to protect consumers from what many saw as predatory pricing.

By capping fares, the ministry is trying to send a message that while airlines are free to operate on commercial terms in normal times, they cannot use a temporary crisis to overcharge passengers who have little choice but to travel.

The cap will stay until the ministry is satisfied that operations and pricing have returned to a stable, predictable pattern.