After Indore water tragedy, Delhi Jal Board ordered to intensify quality checks

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) In view of recent deaths after consuming contaminated water in Indore, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to carry out stringent checks to prevent any such tragedy in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has issued a set of directives to DJB which are to be implemented with immediate effect.

"Intensify regular inspections of all water supply pipelines, particularly in areas where drinking water lines run in proximity to sewer lines, to detect and repair any leaks, damages, or potential points of cross-contamination immediately," the directions state.

Deploy dedicated teams for round-the-clock vigilance and maintenance in high-density and vulnerable areas, the directions to the DJB's CEO added.

Earlier this month, at least 16 people died after consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area leaving many more people who are admitted to hospitals.

Among other directions, the Delhi government has directed DJB to "ensure prompt response to public complaints regarding water quality, odour, taste, or discoloration, with on-ground verification and corrective action within the shortest possible time,". PTI SSM NB NB