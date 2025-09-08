After its launch 4 years back, Haryana's emergency response system handles over 2.50 crore calls

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) From the date of its launch in 2021, Haryana's Emergency Response Support System has handled more than 2.50 crore calls and dispatched services in 51.95 lakh cases, officials said Monday.

It has reduced emergency response times from 24.18 minutes in 2021 to just 12.45 minutes in 2025, and achieved a 91.63 per cent citizen satisfaction rate, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra.

These achievements have firmly established emergency number 112 as a cornerstone of public safety in the state, she said, adding that ERSS-112 consolidates all major emergency numbers into a single, unified system.

This technology-driven platform unifies multiple emergency helplines like police, fire, ambulance, traffic, cybercrime, Disaster management, women's helpline, and child helpline.

This integration has eliminated confusion and enabled seamless coordination among multiple agencies, ensuring that citizens in distress receive timely and effective assistance, she added.

Misra said that the system operates through a modern centralised control room staffed with 180 communication officers and 125 dispatch officers, available round the clock.

A fleet of 1,727 GPS-enabled emergency response vehicles (ERVs) ensures swift deployment of resources, she said in an official statement.

Five private ambulances have also been integrated under the pilot scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims, launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This ensures that accident victims receive timely medical attention without financial barriers.

Misra highlighted that the growth of Haryana 112 that was launched in July 12, 2021, has been both consistent and impressive. She said the Haryana government aims to further expand ambulance integration, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and introduce AI-driven predictive tools for proactive emergency management.

The annual call volume has risen steadily from 54.44 lakh in 2021-22 to 69.26 lakh in 2024-25, reflecting growing public trust.

Similarly, dispatch events have nearly tripled, increasing from 7.22 lakh in 2021-22 to 19.60 lakh in 2024-25.

Misra said that one of the most significant achievements of ERSS-112 has been the drastic improvement in emergency response time.

The average response time has been reduced by nearly half, from 24.18 minutes in 2021 to 12.45 minutes in 2025.

"Equally noteworthy is the citizen satisfaction level, with over 91.63 per cent of callers expressing satisfaction with the services received. These figures underline the reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness of the system," she said.

The Haryana government has remained committed to strengthening ERSS-112 through continuous innovation, she said.

"By leveraging smart technologies and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) solutions, the state has ensured that emergency response is faster, more coordinated, and citizen-friendly.

"Haryana 112 is a pioneering step in building a safe, responsive, and technology-driven emergency management system. The growing trust of citizens, steady improvement in response time, and high satisfaction levels underline the State's commitment to public safety. Haryana has truly set a benchmark for others to follow," Misra said. PTI SUN SKY SKY