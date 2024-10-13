After Jalna residents complain of foul smelling water, civic tank checked; man's body found

Jalna, Oct 13 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a water storage tank owned by the Jalna municipal corporation on Sunday, following which residents protested since it supplies water to at least 20,000 citizens everyday.

A police official said the deceased,identified as Anil Kakde of Nutan Vasahat in Old Jalna area here, had been missing for the past four days.

Several residents said the water being supplied to their homes had a foul smell, while some claimed strands of hair etc were also spotted coming out of the taps.

The body was discovered after some of them went to inspect the tank, they added.

A police team arrived at the spot soon after and a probe has begun, though initial suspicion is that he committed suicide, the official added. PTI COR BNM