After June 4, Kharge will have to start `Congress Dhundo yatra': Amit Shah

Panaji, May 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Mallikarjun Kharge will have to embark on a "Congress Dhundo (Search for Congress) Yatra" after the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are declared.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Mapusa in North Goa constituency, Shah assured that the mining industry in Goa will start functioning in a full-fledged way in the next two years.

Congress undertook `Bharat Jodo Yatra' before the elections, the BJP leader said, adding, "they did not come to Goa because Kharge ji does not give importance to the small states." "He says that BJP is forming governments in these small states....however small the state may be, it is the heart of the country and Goa is like the `bindi' on the forehead of Mother India," the Union minister said.

"I am telling you Kharge Sahab, you started Bharat Jodo Yatra, but after June 4 , you will have to start `Congress Dhundo Yatra' because Congress is going to be invisible," Shah quipped.

After the Congress faces a rout, nothing will happen to "brother and sister", he said, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, adding that it is Kharge who would be blamed.

Dynastic parties can not work for the welfare of the country, he said, adding that Indian economy will become the third largest in the world in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. PTI RPS KRK