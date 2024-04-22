After Kanker encounter, Shah warns Chhattisgarh Naxalites: Surrender or face elimination

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted the Narendra Modi government has eliminated terrorism from the country as he issued a stern warning to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, asking them to surrender or else they will be rooted out from the state in two years.

He said in the last four months alone, 90 Naxalites were neutralised in Chhattisgarh under the BJP government, comments coming after 29 Maoists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Kanker, which is part of the Bastar region, on April 16.

Addressing an election rally in Kanker town, around 150km away from the encounter site, four days ahead of the second round of Lok Sabha polls, Shah took on the Congress and asked party MP Rahul Gandhi to explain what four generations of his family have done for the poor in Chhattisgarh when they were in power.

The BJP stalwart maintained Congress leaders did not attend the January 22 consecration of Lord Ram idol at the Ayodhya temple due to vote bank politics and referred to then-PM Manmohan Singh's statement that "minorities have first right to India's resources" to hit out at the rival party.

The Union minister hailed PM Narendra Modi, saying he has brought a huge transformation in the country in the last ten years and has outlined an "agenda for the next 25 years".

"Narendra Modi ji has eliminated terrorism from the country, while Naxalism is on the verge of eradication. Mahadev app brand Bhupesh Baghel government did not take action against Naxalites," Shah said.

He was referring to the previous Congress rule and the alleged involvement of former CM Baghel in the Mahadev betting app scam.

Highlighting the state BJP government's success in tacking Naxal insurgency after assuming office in December, Shah pointed out that in the last four months, 90 Naxalites were neutralised in the state.

While 123 Naxalites were arrested, 250 others surrendered (during this period), he added.

Under Modi's leadership, Naxalism has been eliminated from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister said.

"Elect Modi ji for a third term and the menace (of Naxalism) will be rooted out from Chhattsigarh in two years," he asserted.

"As long as there is Naxalism, tribal brothers and sisters will not have access to electricity, schools, ration shops and hospitals. I would like to tell them (Naxalites) to surrender, otherwise the result of the fight is certain. We will finish them. We will root out them from Chhattisgarh," he said.

The Home Minister hit out at the Congress, saying the grand old party believes minorities have the first right over the country's resources, while the BJP firmly feels this right belongs to the poor, adivasis, Dalits and backwards.

Recently, the Congress party got offended when the PM spoke about its manifesto and asked why it wanted to conduct a survey of properties of all citizens, the senior BJP leader said.

"I want to ask the Congress whether its manifesto mentions a survey or not? Rahul baba should make it clear. Their PM Manmohan Singh had said (in 2006) the minority has first right over the resources not adivasis and Dalits. But we say the poor, adivasi, Dalit and backward have first right to over the resources of the country. They (Congress) have eyes on 'math' (monastic institution), mandir and properties of everyone and where this money will go?" he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc over the clash that occurred during its Ranchi rally in Jharkhand, Shah said if they can't keep their own house in order, then how will they maintain unity in the country? "Elect Modi ji for a third time and the country will become the third largest economy in the world," he emphasised.

Shah noted that after being in a tent for 500 years, Ram Lala celebrated his birthday on Ram Navami on April 17 in the grand temple at Ayodhya inaugurated in January.

"Ever since the Ram temple was demolished, crores of people have sacrificed their lives. Many people were martyred with the hope Ram Lala would be installed in his temple one day, but for years, the Congress kept on raising questions over Ram Lala's birthplace.

"After Modi ji became PM for a second term, he laid the foundation stone (in 2020) of Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya) and then presided over its (idol) consecration ceremony," Shah said.

The former BJP president lashed out at the Congress for not attending the consecration ceremony.

"Congress leaders were invited but they did not attend the consecration ceremony just for vote-bank politics," he said.

Shah maintained the Modi government is committed to the development of Chhattisgarh, where the BJP came to power in December 2023 after a five-year Congress rule.

"During the Sonia-Manmohan government (2004-2014 UPA rule), only Rs 77,000 crore was given to Chhattisgarh, but Modi ji has given Rs 3,20,000 crore in the last ten years. Besides, funds were given for construction of roads, airports and laying railway lines," the BJP leader noted.

Shah said Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047, and tribals, Dalits, youth, poor, farmers and women will be the biggest beneficiaries when that status is achieved.

The BJP has fielded Bhojraj Nag from Kanker which will go to polls on April 26 along with two other seats. PTI TKP GK RSY