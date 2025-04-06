After Karwar naval base visit, Rajnath all praises for Indian Navy

Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 6 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Navy for its exceptional commitment to ensuring maritime security and engaging with IOR nations on Sunday, a day after he flagged off IOS SAGAR from the strategically located Karwar base in Karnataka.

In a post on X, Singh shared a video encapsulating the critical engagements, including the first phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025, he took part in, during his visit to the naval base for few hours on Saturday.

"A Day at Karwar Naval Base! On the occasion of the National Maritime Day, on 05 Apr 25, I had the privilege of witnessing a truly remarkable milestone for India, the #IndianNavy, and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," he said X.

Singh flagged off the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), or IOS SAGAR, and inaugurated several infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore at the key naval base, developed as part of the Indian Navy's Project 'Seabird'.

In his address, the defence minister termed the launch a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity, and collective maritime security.

"Along with other stakeholders, Indian Navy is ensuring peace and prosperity in the region," Singh said, and asserted that India's effort is to make the Indian Ocean region "more peaceful and prosperous." He said India's growing presence in IOR does not only bolster its national interests, but also enhances the security of friendly nations.

In his long post on X on Sunday, the Union minister recalled his engagements.

"From the ambitious strides in building infrastructure and enhancing naval capabilities as well as strengthening the region's economy through Project Seabird to Flagging off INS Sunayna which set sail as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR fostering strong bonds of friendship across the Indian Ocean, and carrying out a comprehensive review of the Navy's combat capabilities and future plans," he said.

Infrastructure, including nine piers, state-of-the-art marine utilities and trunk facilities, as well as 480 dwelling units for sailors and defence civilians were inaugurated by him, a senior Navy official said.

"The completion of these facilities and infrastructure define a key milestone in India's defence capabilities and signify a giant leap towards strengthening national security and self-reliance," he said.

Singh in his post said that the Indian Navy continues its "exceptional commitment" to ensure maritime security.

"This day is a reminder of how vital our maritime domain is, not just for India's security, but for fostering harmony and growth across the region. @IndianNavy," he wrote.

IOS SAGAR is aimed at continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, or MAHASAGAR.

It also emphasises India's role as a "preferred security partner" and the "first responder" in the Indian Ocean Region.

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mauritius unveiled a vision for security and growth for the Global South against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its influence in the region.

In his media statement, Modi announced that India's vision for the Global South called "MAHASAGAR" will bring growth security.

INS Sunayna as IOS SAGAR -- carrying crew members from India and nine other countries -- set sail from the shores of the key naval base in Karnataka's Karwar on Saturday for a nearly month-long deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region.

The total crew size is nearly 120 and carries 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations -- Sri Lanka, Kenya, Comoros, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Tanzania, a Navy spokesperson said.

Before the flag off, Singh interacted with the crew of the ship onboard. PTI KND VN VN