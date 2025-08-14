After killing wife, man jumps in front of running train

Jamshedpur, Aug 14 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife on suspicion of an extra-marital relationship and then jumped in front of a running train in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The body of the woman, identified as Shilpi Mukherjee (34), a nurse in Community Health Centre in Potka block, was recovered by police from Nano tola area, while the mutilated body of her husband, Saheb Mukherjee (38), was recovered from near Nandup railway track, the police said.

Police have seized a suicide note as well as a WhatsApp message from Saheb Mukherjee's mobile phone in which he claimed that he murdered his wife and then committed suicide.

Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station Avinash Kumar said Saheb Mukherjee, who works in a private firm, accused his wife of having an extra-marital relationship with a man and chatting over phone with him.

An altercation has broken out over the issue on Wednesday night, and Saheb strangled his wife and hit her head with heavy object, causing her death, the police officer said.

After committing the crime, Saheb left home and jumped in front of a running train near the Nandup railway track to commit suicide.

Both bodies have been forwarded for post-mortem in MGM hospital here, the police added. PTI BS RG