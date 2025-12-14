After Ladli Behna scheme remark creates row, MP minister defends self; Cong seeks his resignation

Ratlam/Indore/ Bhopal, Dec 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Sunday said his remarks linking assistance under the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana to the attendance of women beneficiaries at a function to felicitate Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had been "twisted and misrepresented".

His remarks triggered a political furore, with the Congress seeking his resignation.

Shah reportedly told local public representatives and officials during a meeting in Ratlam on Saturday that if women beneficiaries attended a proposed felicitation programme of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, their monthly assistance would be increased by Rs 250, failing which their verification would be kept "pending".

The remark was allegedly made during discussions on a proposal to organise a felicitation programme to be hosted by beneficiaries of the scheme for the chief minister in the New Year.

Shah, who holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation and is Ratlam district guardian minister, issued a clarification after the remarks came under scrutiny.

"My statement is being twisted and misrepresented. I strongly deny the misleading reports being spread regarding this. The state government is continuously working for women's empowerment so that our sisters become self-reliant. There is no question of any ill intent towards them," he told PTI.

"I had received information that some ineligible women were availing benefits of the Ladli Behna Scheme, which has caused resentment. In an informal meeting, we discussed that only eligible women should receive benefits and ineligible beneficiaries should be weeded out," Shah added.

Meanwhile, the Congress targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over Shah's remarks and said the Bharatiya Janata Party should immediately seek his resignation if it had even little "shame and morality".

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said in a post on X that the BJP, which should honour Ladli Behna beneficiaries, was instead allowing its "favoured minister" to insult them.

"First a cheap remark on the pride of the nation, Colonel Sofia Qureshi, and now threats to the state's mothers and sisters. This reflects the BJP's anti-women mindset," Patwari said.

Patwari said CM Yadav's silence amounted to putting a stamp of approval on the insult and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether insulting women had become a pathway to political advancement in the BJP.

Ministers who insult the armed forces and crores of women in the state have no right to remain in the government, the Congress leader added.

The Ladli Behna Scheme was launched a few months ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in the state. More than 1.26 crore women beneficiaries currently receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 each under the scheme.

The state government has promised to raise the monthly assistance amount to Rs 3,000 by 2028. PTI HWP LAL BNM