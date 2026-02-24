After locking horns in Thane civic body meeting, friction between allies BJP-Sena continues

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) Relations between Mahayuti alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena reached a flashpoint in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday, a day after chaos prevailed in the general body meeting.

The discord sparked a series of demands from the BJP and a sharp "hunter" warning from the Shiv Sena leadership.

The first general body meeting of the TMC on Monday saw a turbulent start after the civic administration’s decision to bypass the question-and-answer hour and clear proposals without discussion sparked a heated exchange between ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena.

A day after the uproar in the House, the BJP demanded live online telecast of all future house proceedings.

BJP corporator Namrata Koli formally petitioned civic commissioner Saurabh Rao and mayor for mandatory live online broadcasts of all future meetings starting March 5. Koli argued that citizens were left in the dark as important proposals were lost in the commotion.

She argued that a live broadcast is essential to ensure transparency and keep citizens informed about the decision-making process.

Reacting to the uproar, Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam issued a stern rebuttal to the BJP's increasing aggression.

Kadam warned, "If you (BJP) play the watchman, the 'hunter' of Tembhi Naka is still ready." Tembhi Naka in Thane city served as the primary base of operations and residence of late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kadam dismissed the BJP's allegations regarding unfair fund distribution as baseless, noting that both parties contributed to city projects under deputy CM Shinde's leadership.

Adding to the friction, BJP corporator Archana Manera accused Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar of intentionally avoiding a decision to make the full six-stanza recital of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar also warned of "double aggression" if there are attempts to muzzle the party. PTI COR NP