After lodging complaint of stalking against lover, woman refuses to pursue case

Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old Navi Mumbai-based woman, who lodged a complaint against her lover for allegedly stalking her, later refused to take the case forward and sign the FIR, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman, a software engineer from Gotivali Gaon in Navi Mumbai's Rabale, had filed the complaint against the accused, a 30-year-old man hailing from the same village.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on June 3. She approached the police, following which she registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354D (stalking).

The woman mentioned in her complaint that she was in a relationship with the accused for the last six years. However, she refused to marry him and snapped ties with him. But the accused continued to follow and stalk her.

However, after the registration of the FIR, the victim told the police that she did not have any complaint against the accused. She also refused to sign the FIR copy, the official of Rabale police station said.

In a written supplementary statement to the police, the victim said she filed the complaint due to the pressure by her family members and that she did not have any complaint against the accused. She also refused to take the complaint forward and did not cooperate with the police, he added. PTI COR MVG NP