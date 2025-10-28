Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was routed in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, received a little over Rs 15 crore in donations during the last financial year.

According to a filing with the Election Commission of India, the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party received over Rs 580 crore a year before.

Out of Rs 15.09 crore worth donations, BRS received Rs 15 crore via electoral trust funds and the rest by individuals during 2024-25.

During the financial year 2023-24, the party received over Rs 495 crore via Electoral Bonds and the rest Rs 85 crore was through electoral trust funds.

During 2022-23, BRS received a total Rs 683 crore towards donations.