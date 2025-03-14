After Maha Kumbh, now Holi has given answer to opponents of Sanatan Dharma: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 14(PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, "After the Maha Kumbh, Holi has now given an answer to the opponents of Sanatan Dharma." As per a press statement following his participation in the Holi celebrations and the traditional Rangbhari Shobha Yatra, which started from Ghantaghar, the chief minister showered flowers on the people gathered at the Holi Milan programme held at the Gorakhnath temple.

Speaking at the event, organised at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium, CM Yogi said, “Holi is the answer to those who used to question the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Those who defame Sanatan Dharma and propagate that it is divided in the name of caste, religion, sect, region, language, or backward and forward classes—Holi has given the answer to these propaganda today, after the Maha Kumbh." He continued, "On Holi, every Indian, every follower of Sanatan Dharma, was hugging each other, applying colours and gulal, and strengthening the Sanatan tradition of India with enthusiasm. This is our biggest strength. After the Maha Kumbh, the festival of Holi has given the message that there is no division among Sanatan followers, by showing respect, reverence, and faith toward its tradition and culture." The chief minister also said that the division exists only in the minds of those who "defame" Sanatan Dharma, adding that such individuals are "corrupt in thought".

He further reflected on India's history, saying, "The country has suffered slavery for a long time. The invaders tried to disrupt festivals like Holi, Deepawali, and events like the Maha Kumbh, but due to the unwavering faith of Sanatanis, they were never successful.

"Maha Kumbh is a wonder for the world, but it is also an integral part of the way of life for the followers of Sanatan Dharma," he added.

The chief minister emphasised that Sanatan Dharma is not just a religion, but a way of life. "If there has been any distortion in it due to any reason, then our festivals themselves help guide the way to its correction." The chief minister concluded, "It is our responsibility to ensure that our festivals and celebrations are not subjected to any conservatism or negative tendencies. As long as we continue to carry forward the legacy of Rishi tradition with faith and devotion, no power in the world can harm us."