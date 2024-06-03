After Maldives decision, Israeli Embassy recommends its citizens to explore scenic beaches in India

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A day after the Maldivian government decided to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country amidst the deadly war in Gaza, the Embassy of Israel here on Monday recommended its citizens to explore some of the most scenic beaches in India.

"Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats," the embassy posted on X.

In the bilingual post -- English and Hindi -- it also shared four images of pristine beaches at Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala.

Maldives receives more than one million tourists each year. About 10,966 Israeli tourists visited the Maldives in 2023, while 15,748 Israelis travelled to the country in 2023.

Israel issued a travel warning in December urging its citizens against visiting the Maldives, citing increased anti-Israel sentiment during the war with Hamas.

Israel does not have diplomatic ties with the Muslim-majority nation after they were suspended in 1974.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry made the recommendations on Sunday in view of the Maldivian government's decision to make the legal amendments necessary to ban entry into the Maldives on Israeli passports as soon as possible.

The Gaza conflict began on October 7 after Hamas initiated an attack on Israel, killing over 800 and capturing 240 hostages, according to the Israeli authorities. PTI KND AS AS