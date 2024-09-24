After Mamata's 'world record' jibe, Vaishnaw says rail accidents reduced significantly

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Sep 24 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said rail accidents have come down significantly in the last 10 years as compared to the period when Mamata Banerjee was heading the ministry.

Vaishnaw was responding to the West Bengal chief minister's comment in which she mocked the Indian Railways and said that it has created a "world record" in derailments.

"During Mamata Banerjee's period and Congress' period, the number of accidents were 171 per annum. We have relentlessly worked on safety in the last 10 years and reduced this number to less than one third of what it was during their period," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The Indian Railways is committed to work day and night to make sure that each and every step is being taken for further improving the safety." Giving the example of ongoing installation of automatic train protection system Kavach, Vaishnaw said that during Banerjee's period, she had started something called anti-collision device that was not even properly tested and designed.

"After installing it for 1,000 km, they had to withdraw the system. It was done as a shortcut," Vaishnaw said.

According to the railway minister, that device didn't have any certification whereas Kavach has got the highest safety certification which is known as SIL 4.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee slammed the railways hours after a few wagons of an empty goods train jumped tracks in her state's Jalpaiguri district.

"What is happening with the Railways? Even today, there is the news of derailment. The Railways has created a world record in derailments. But, nobody says anything?" she told reporters in Birbhum.