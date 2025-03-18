After meeting with SAD leaders, Harjinder Dhami agrees to resume duties as SGPC chief

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 18 (PTI) A day after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejected his resignation as the president of the apex gurdwara body, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday agreed to resume his duties as SGPC chief.

The development comes after Shiromani Alakil Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and party's senior leader Sukhbir Singh Badal met Dhami at his residence here and urged him to withdraw his resignation.

The executive committee of the SGPC on Monday had rejected the resignation of Dhami and appealed to him to immediately resume his duties as the SGPC president.

Speaking to reporters in Hoshiarpur, Dhami said he will resume duties as the SGPC chief in a day or two.

He said SGPC members, 'Singh Sahibans', and Akali Dal leaders had been urging him to withdraw his resignation.

Dhami further said that the SGPC executive committee, through a resolution passed on Monday, had rejected his resignation.

"Today, senior leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, and several SGPC members, were present. I respect their decision, and I will resume my duties in service of the 'Panth'," he said.

Earlier, SAD working president Bhundar, while dubbing Dhami an honest and capable leader, urged him to withdraw his resignation and resume his duties as the SGPC president.

Badal welcomed Dhami's decision and praised his commitment to the party and the Sikh community.

"There are very few individuals with a historic background like Dhami Sahib and his family. At a time when the Sikh community is facing serious challenges, unity is essential. Our strength comes from our Gurdwaras and Takhts. The Sikh community must stand united," Badal said.

He further lauded Dhami's leadership, stating that the SGPC functioned effectively under his tenure.

"Dhami has been a loyal soldier of the party, dedicating his entire life to its service. I sincerely thank him for respecting the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat and withdrawing his resignation," Badal added.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included SGPC members Amarjit Singh Chawla, Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke, Gurbaksh Singh, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Surjit Singh, Barjinder Singh Mehta, and Jarnail Singh.

Last month, Dhami had resigned from the post of SGPC president after the then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the dismissal of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib.

Earlier, he was adamant on not withdrawing his resignation.