After Modi, Rajnath to offer 'chadar' at Ajmer sharif

NewsDrum Desk
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses virtually at the 2nd Army Commanders' Conference 2024 commenced in Gangtok.

Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Jaipur: A 'chadar' on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday during the Urs.

Former dargah committee vice president Munavvar Khan will present the chadar on behalf of the minister.

"Munavvar Khan will leave from his Jaipur residence at Sunday noon and reach Ajmer at 2 pm. After presenting the chadar, Rajnath Singh's message will be read out," a BJP spokesperson said.

On Saturday, a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered at the dargah by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

